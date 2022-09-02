Watch Now
Damon Wayans Jr. Stops by for a Visit

We chat with the actor and comedian
Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 12:47:41-04

Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Jr. talked about his career and growing up in a family of comedians. Damon Wayans Jr. will be performing at Zanies Comedy Club Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4. Showtimes are 7pm and 9:15pm each night. Doors open at 5:30pm. For tickets click here: https://nashville.zanies.com/show/damon-wayans-jr/. Zanies is located at 2025 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204. Visit https://nashville.zanies.com/ or call (615) 269-0221 for more information.

