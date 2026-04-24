Darin & Brook Aldridge talk new album "Soul Condition" and induction to The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame

Multi-award-winning bluegrass favorites Darin & Brooke Aldridge were inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame [wilkesheritagemuseum.com] this past weekend, marking a significant milestone in their celebrated career.

The duo recently released their uplifting new single, “ You Don’t Knock [youtu.be],” from their forthcoming gospel album ‘Soul Condition’ on Billy Blue Records. The project marks the duo’s second full gospel release.

Their upcoming album, ‘Soul Condition,’ is an 11-track collection that continues to showcase the heartfelt faith and soaring harmonies fans have come to expect from Darin & Brooke Aldridge. The project — the duo’s 11th studio album — also features special appearances from Sonya Isaacs and Becky Isaacs of The Isaacs, both members of the Grand Ole Opry, along with GRAMMY-winning gospel standout, Jason Crabb. Blending powerful collaborations with their signature bluegrass-and-gospel sound, the album highlights the duo’s continued commitment to inspirational music rooted in tradition while reaching listeners across generations.

For additional information, visit HERE [darinandbrookealdridge.com].