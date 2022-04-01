Daryl Hall to Play at the Ryman

Singer Daryl Hall talked about releasing his first solo retrospective album and performing at the Ryman Auditorium. BeforeAfter is available wherever you buy music. Daryl Hall will be at the Ryman Auditorium Sunday, April 3 at 7:30pm. Limited seats available. For more information and tickets to the show at the Ryman Auditorium go to www.Ryman.com.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 13:12:25-04
