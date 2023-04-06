Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

David Andrew Singing in Nashville

We chat with the former Voice contestant
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 13:16:31-04

Singer David Andrew talked about being a contestant on Season 22 of The Voice and how his life has changed since being on the show. To learn more about David’s new music and upcoming performances, visit his website: www.iamdavidandrew.com. Follow @iamdavidandrew across all social media platforms.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018