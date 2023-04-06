David Andrew Singing in Nashville

Singer David Andrew talked about being a contestant on Season 22 of The Voice and how his life has changed since being on the show. To learn more about David’s new music and upcoming performances, visit his website: www.iamdavidandrew.com. Follow @iamdavidandrew across all social media platforms.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 13:16:31-04
