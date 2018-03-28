Davis Cup Tennis Comes to Belmont in Nashville

Nashville has been selected as the host site for the 2018 Davis Cup for the quarterfinal between the U.S. and Belgium. The best-of-five match will be played Friday, April 6 – Sunday, April 8 at the Curb Event Center on the campus of Belmont University. Three-day ticket packages for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are available now at prices ranging from $240 to $750 ($80 to $250 per day), representing the greatest initial ticket value. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.usta.com/daviscup. If you are a tennis fan and looking for a unique opportunity to work behind the scenes at this incredible event, there may be openings for you on the DavisCup volunteer team. To learn more, go to www.ustatn.com

Thursday, April 5