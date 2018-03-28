Davis Cup Tennis Comes to Belmont in Nashville

Nashville has been selected as the host site for the 2018 Davis Cup for the quarterfinal between the U.S. and Belgium. The best-of-five match will be played Friday, April 6 – Sunday, April 8 at the Curb Event Center on the campus of Belmont University. Three-day ticket packages for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are available now at prices ranging from $240 to $750 ($80 to $250 per day), representing the greatest initial ticket value. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.usta.com/daviscup. If you are a tennis fan and looking for a unique opportunity to work behind the scenes at this incredible event, there may be openings for you on the DavisCup volunteer team. To learn more, go to www.ustatn.com
Thursday, April 5
Davis Cup Official Draw Ceremony, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC 12 p.m., Country Music Hall of Fame CMA Theater Members of the U.S. and Belgium Davis Cup teams, as well as special guests including Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, will take part in the 2018 Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Official Draw Ceremony to determine the player matchups for the competition. This event will be open to the public and include a pre-event concert by Two Story Road, the husband-wife duo of Brandon and Jamelle Fraley, who both attended Belmont. Following the concert, the community will have the unique opportunity to witness the Davis Cup draw, see their favorite tennis players, and watch the team press conferences take place. Doors will open at 12 p.m.