Daytime Emmy Nominees from Y &R and Bold & The Beautiful

CBS Daytime Drama Stars Both Vying for Daytime Emmy Award
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 13:01:52-04

Melissa Claire Egan from Y & R and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood from Bold & The Beautiful talked about why being nominated for a Daytime Emmy award is even more special this year. Catch the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Friday, June 25 at 7pm on NewsChannel5. For more information, visit www.theemmys.tv.

