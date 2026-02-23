Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  Closings/Delays
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Deacon's New South shows us how to make BBQ shrimp!

Deacan's New South shows us how to make BBQ Shrimp
Deacan's New South shows us how to make BBQ Shrimp
Posted

Deacon’s New South is a modern Southern steakhouse located in downtown Nashville’s historic L&C Tower. They show us how to make their popular BBQ Shrimp!

The restaurant is known for our in-house dry-aging program, one of the largest in the Southeast, along with chef-driven Southern dishes and an elevated yet welcoming atmosphere. Cliff’s Lounge & Oyster Bar is tucked inside Deacon’s and offers a more relaxed, social take on the dining experience with oysters, small plates and craft cocktails.

Weekday happy hour is available from 4 to 6 p.m.
Reservations and menus are available at DeaconsNewSouth.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes