Deacon's New South's Beacon Cocktail

Sam Williams, Beverage Director for Deacon's New South, demonstrated how to make The Beacon, a cocktail that tells the story of Nashville’s historic L&C Tower. (see recipe below) Deacon’s New South is located at 401 Church Street, in the L&C Tower, Nashville, TN 37219. They are open Sunday through Thursday, 11am to 10pm and Friday through Saturday, 11am to 11pm. For more information, visit www.deaconsnewsouth.com.
Cocktail Recipe for “The Beacon”
2 oz Butterfly Pea Flower infused Corsair Gin
.75 oz lime juice
.5 oz Velvet Falernum Liqueur
.5 oz Orange Dry Curacao Liqueur
.25 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
Stir Gin in a mixing glass with ice, strain into chilled coupe.
Combine all other ingredients in a shaker tin with ice, shake and strain into a small 4.5-oz. carafe.
Pour contents of carafe into coupe while tableside or in front of the guest.