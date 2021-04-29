Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Dead People’s Things

items.[0].videoTitle
We take a trip with Ms. Cheap to an unusual store.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 13:27:35-04

Ms. Cheap took us to Dead People’s Things where you can find the weirdest, quirkiest collection of things you might find at an estate sale - if the deceased had really peculiar taste! Dead Peoples Things is located at 601 S Main St, Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information, visit www.deadpeoplesthingstn.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018