Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Dealing with Grief During the Holidays

We get advice from a mental health counselor.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 12:46:56-05

Licensed counselor Lauren Ruth Martin talked about how to deal with loss or grief during the holidays. If you would like to contact Lauren for counseling services, go to www.novelcounseling.com. To contact Lauren Ruth Martin for speaking engagements and workshops, go to www.laurenruthmartin.com. Follow @laurenruthmartin on Instagram and Lauren Ruth Martin on LinkedIn. Listen to Lauren Ruth Martin on The "9toKind" Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018