Dear Evan Hansen at TPAC

Actors Claire Rankin and Jessica E. Sherman talked about performing in the Tony and Grammy award-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Dear Evan Hansen will be on stage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall through Sunday, March 6. For tickets go to www.TPAC.org, call (615)782-4040 or stop by the TPAC Box Office at 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call (615) 782-4060.