Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Decades of Memories with Meryll and Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap and Meryll talk about their speical bond.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 12:48:57-05

We sat down with Mary Hance “Ms. Cheap” to talk about her decades-long friendship with Meryll Rose, and all the time they’ve spent together sharing places and events where you can save money. You can find Ms. Cheap’s moneysaving ideas online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018