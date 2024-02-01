Decorate cake with your friends at Sip and Cake Create!

A new spin on a "sip and paint" class- take your friends and family for a fun night of painting with CAKE as the canvas! Guests are provided a 5 inch prebaked cake for you to decorate any way you like. To book a session or learn more about Sip and Cake Create visit https://www.sipandcakecreatenashville.com/
Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 13:08:34-05
A new spin on a "sip and paint" class- take your friends and family for a fun night of painting with CAKE as the canvas! Guests are provided a 5 inch prebaked cake for you to decorate any way you like. To book a session or learn more about Sip and Cake Create visit https://www.sipandcakecreatenashville.com/
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.