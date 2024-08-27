Deep Sea Vegan set to open their own food truck!

Deep Sea Vegan puts their own spin on vegan food and they join us to talk about their brand new food truck! The grand opening is August 31st and September 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on both days at 121 Oak Valley Dr. All of their menu items are scuba diving, beach and ocean themed. You can learn more about their food at deepseavegan.com or on their social media @deepseavegan