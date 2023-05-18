DeFord Bailey's Legacy Lives On

Shemika Wiley, CEO of DeFord Bailey LLC, and the great-granddaughter of the legendary County Music Hall of Fame musician, talked about how the family is working to carry on DeFord Bailey’s legacy and the re-naming of a Nashville Street in his honor. DeFord Bailey Avenue is taking the place of Horton Street. The unveiling of the DeFord Bailey Ave. street sign is Saturday, May 20 from 12pm- 2pm at Horton Ave and 14th St. in South Nashville (the ceremony will be at the end of the street at the Williamson Edmonson Homesite Park at the picnic pavilion near the playground). There will be a free concert following the ceremony with performances by Deford Bailey’s grandsons Carlos DeFord Bailey and band, and the Herschel Bailey Band. To learn more about DeFord Bailey, or to contact Shemika Wiley, go to http://www.defordbailey.com/.

