Delgado Guitars

We learn more about Delgado Guitars
Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 12:59:02-04

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, photojournalist Nathan Sharkey introduced us to Manuel Delgado of Delgado Guitars. Manuel Delgado is a Nashville guitar maker following the Delgado tradition steeped in 4 generations of rich family history. Delgado Guitars is located at 919 Gallatin Ave, Unit 10, Nashville, TN 37206. For more information, visit www.delgadoguitars.com.

