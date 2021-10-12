As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, photojournalist Nathan Sharkey introduced us to Manuel Delgado of Delgado Guitars. Manuel Delgado is a Nashville guitar maker following the Delgado tradition steeped in 4 generations of rich family history. Delgado Guitars is located at 919 Gallatin Ave, Unit 10, Nashville, TN 37206. For more information, visit www.delgadoguitars.com.