Delicious Dish Under 500 Calories: Mahi Wulfe

Chef Mickey Parrish from Carrabba’s Italian Grill made Mahi Wulfe. For more information about the restaurant, visit https://www.carrabbas.com/.

WULFE SAUCE

Ingredients

· 1 Tablespoon Butter

· ¼ cup White Onion finely chopped

· 3 large cloves Garlic finely chopped

· ½ cup White Wine

· ¼ cup Lemon Juice

· ½ teaspoon Kosher Salt

· ¼ teaspoon White Pepper

· ½ cup (1 stick) Cold Butter, cut into chunks

· ½ cup Sun-Dried Tomatoes, julienned

· 2 each Artichoke Hearts, quartered

· 3 each Basil Leaves, chopped

Method

In a medium skillet. Melt 1 tablespoon butter and add onion and garlic. Sauté for about 1 minute, until onions begin to soften. Add wine, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Simmer and reduce, stirring occasionally, for another 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and gradually add the chunks of cold butter until they melt completely, don’t get the sauce too hot or it will break. Add the sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and basil and mix well. Set Aside

BREADCRUMB MIXTURE

Ingredients

· 1 Cup Unseasoned Breadcrumbs

· 2 Weight Ounces Garlic Finely Chopped

· ½ Teaspoon Kosher Salt

· Pinch Black Pepper (Fresh Ground)

· 2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

· 2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

Method

Thoroughly combine DRY ingredients in a large mixing bowl then mix with oils. Set aside.

WULFE MAHI

Ingredients

· 1 Each Fresh Mahi Filet cut into 7-ounce portions

· Kosher Salt

· White Pepper

· Breadcrumbs Mixture

Method

Lightly season fish with kosher salt, white pepper. Dredge in the breadcrumb mixture

and coat well, using your hand to pack it down so that the breadcrumbs stick. Grill the

fish for about 4 minutes on each side. Top with the Wulfe sauce and serve immediately.