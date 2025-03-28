Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Delicious Treats For All At Dance Like A Cupcake

Posted

Everyone loves a sweet treat every now and then, but if you have food allergies or restrictions, it can be hard to find options that are both tasty and safe.

Dance Like A Cupcake is an allergy-friendly baking company that specializes in making delicious treats that are inclusive for everyone to enjoy! Owner, Alannah Williams, stopped by our studio to share her delicious cookies and more about why creating this business was so important for her.

For more information and to order your treats, visit dancelikeacupcake.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes