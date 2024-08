Introducing Nashville's highly anticipated addition to its culinary scene, DeLuca, the city's newest upscale Italian restaurant. DeLuca is set to redefine the Italian dining experience by offering an array of authentic dishes meticulously crafted by the esteemed Chef Rosario DeLuca from Rome.

We get a preview of the new menu! To make a reservation you can call DeLuca at 615-352-0555 or visit http://delucanashville.com .