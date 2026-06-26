Democracy clothing is giving away 1,000 pairs of free jeans this weekend!

Democracy clothing brand is all about making women feel confident and beautiful! This weekend at their “Ab”solute Confidence Denim Pop Up you can get a free pair of jeans! Try on our latest styles, discover the "Ab"solution® fit technology women love, and find your perfect fit with a free pair to take home. Bring a friend and make a day of it.

Day 1: Saturday, June 27th, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Day 2: Sunday, June 28th, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Location: 307B Wilburn Street, Nashville, TN 37207

🎁 Bring a pair of gently-used jeans to donate to a great cause!

🚗 Parking Info: Street parking available. Rideshare encouraged.

Use code NSH40 at to 40% a pair of jeans!

https://democracyclothing.com/pages/absolute-confidence-denim-pop-up-nashville?srsltid=AfmBOoqq5b8K4S7EXPq01cOT-UIWZKdZASowby__Z9o0y6KSrJO9_bFz

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Democracy Clothing. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.