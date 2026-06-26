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Democracy clothing is giving away 1,000 pairs of free jeans this weekend!

Democracy clothing jean event
Democracy clothing jean event
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Democracy clothing brand is all about making women feel confident and beautiful! This weekend at their “Ab”solute Confidence Denim Pop Up you can get a free pair of jeans! Try on our latest styles, discover the "Ab"solution® fit technology women love, and find your perfect fit with a free pair to take home. Bring a friend and make a day of it.

Day 1: Saturday, June 27th, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Day 2: Sunday, June 28th, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Location: 307B Wilburn Street, Nashville, TN 37207

🎁 Bring a pair of gently-used jeans to donate to a great cause!
🚗 Parking Info: Street parking available. Rideshare encouraged.

Use code NSH40 at to 40% a pair of jeans!
https://democracyclothing.com/pages/absolute-confidence-denim-pop-up-nashville?srsltid=AfmBOoqq5b8K4S7EXPq01cOT-UIWZKdZASowby__Z9o0y6KSrJO9_bFz

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Democracy Clothing. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

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