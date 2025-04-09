Denim & Dinner is raising money to help the children of Sole Hope!

Nashville stars and business leaders are joining forces for one night withSole Hope [solehope.org] to combat a preventable yet devastating health crisis affecting thousands of children across Africa.

On April 29th, some of Nashville's most recognizable faces and influential business leaders will gather for an evening of advocacy and action at the 2nd annual Denim Dinner — a fundraiser dedicated to providing life-changing medical care and footwear to children in need, For the estimated 300 million children worldwide who lack proper footwear, a single pair of shoes can mean the difference between health and suffering.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the historic Belle Meade Winery, the Denim Dinner will begin with a curated dining experience, followed by performances from four of Nashville's rising stars. This inspiring evening will raise critical funds and shine a spotlight on the urgent need for sustainable solutions to foot-related diseases

Be part of this life-changing cause! Learn more about Sole Hope and take action by visiting www.solehope.org [solehope.org].

To purchase tickets for the Denim Dinner, visit [www.givebutter.com/denim](https://www.givebutter.com/denim) [givebutter.com].