Denim Trends in 2023

We learn more from fashion stylist Milton White
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 13:11:52-05

Celebrity Stylist Milton White showed denim trends for 2023. Clothes worn by models were courtesy of: Q Clothier, K. McCarthy, Posh and E. Allen. For more of Milton's fashion tips, visit https://goodbadglamorous.com/ and follow @TheGoodTheBadAndTheGlamorous on Facebook.

