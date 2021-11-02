Watch
Talk Of The Town

Dennis Quaid in Concert

We chat with the actor/singer about his music and tour
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 13:13:12-04

Actor-musician Dennis Quaid talked about his new gospel album slated for release the summer of 2022, and his fall tour making a stop in Nashville. Dennis will be performing at The City Winery on Monday, November 15. Doors open at 6pm, the show starts at 8pm. For more information, visit https://www.dennisquaidishere.com/. Follow @DennisQuaid on Instagram.

