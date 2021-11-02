Dennis Quaid in Concert

Actor-musician Dennis Quaid talked about his new gospel album slated for release the summer of 2022, and his fall tour making a stop in Nashville. Dennis will be performing at The City Winery on Monday, November 15. Doors open at 6pm, the show starts at 8pm. For more information, visit https://www.dennisquaidishere.com/. Follow @DennisQuaid on Instagram.
