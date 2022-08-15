Designer Clothing and Accessories at a Discount

Olivia Britton from Fashion for a Fraction showed some of the designer clothes, shoes, and accessories you can get at deeply discounted prices at the annual sale. Fashion for a Fraction is Saturday, August 20 at City Winery from 10am-2pm. General Admission is $10. Tickets are on sale now, use the promo code TALKOFTHETOWN for $5 off. Get more information at www.fashionforafraction.com.