Lynne Tolley with Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Deviled Eggs with Whiskey Bacon Jam. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Country Deviled Eggs

6 hardboiled eggs

1/3 cup chow chow relish, well drained

2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon grainy mustard

½ tsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp hot sauce

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

Dash salt

Slice eggs in half lengthwise, and carefully remove yolks. Mash yolks and add all other ingredients. Add more mayo if needed.

Put mixture in a plastic sandwich bag. Close and cut one corner off; squeeze mixture into egg white shells.

Garnish with paprika, fresh herbs or bacon whiskey jam.

Makes 12 deviled egg halves

Bacon Whiskey Jam

Makes 1 3/4 cups

12 oz. Bacon

1 large Onion, chopped

2 Cloves Garlic, minced

¼ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ Cup Brown Sugar, firmly packed

3 Tablespoons Brewed Coffee

3 Tablespoons Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

Cook the bacon over medium heat until starting to crisp. Remove and let cool and chop. Discard the bacon fat from the skillet and reserve 1 tablespoon in the skillet. Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring frequently until the onions are translucent and beginning to caramelize. Add the vinegar, brown sugar, coffee and whiskey.

Bring to a boil and cook for two minutes. Add bacon, then reduce to low heat.

Let cook until the mixture has thickened and is a slight brown color. Let cool and then store in a glass jar. The jam can be refrigerated for up to one month.

Jam is delicious on crackers with softened cream cheese or on a BLT taking the place of the bacon slices