Famous Dave’s founder Dave Anderson made Devil’s Spit Apricot Kahlua BBQ Wings. Famous Dave’s is launching its first ever All-Star BBQ Competition in Nashville! Ten of America’s best BBQ teams including Sunny Moody, WFC World Steak Champion and Food Network Star, Brad Leighninger will be firing up their smokers and competing in categories of chicken, ribs, and wild card. Come and cheer on your favorite All-Stars at Famous Dave’s on Saturday, July 16 at 5000 Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage. Admission is free and there will be food and drink available for purchase. There will be a public sampling from 1:30pm-3pm and awards will be at 4pm.

Devils Spit Apricot Kahlua BBQ Wing

- Season wings with BBQ Rib Rub

- Grill the wings

- Make BBQ Sauce using Sweet & Zesty with 50% Devil’s Spit Hot BBQ Sauce

- Add 8 oz of Apricot Preserves

- Add 2 oz of Kaluha Liquor

- Serve with Hell Fire Pickles!