Diane Keaton Talks about Book Club: The Next Chapter

Award-winning actress Diane Keaton gave us a preview of her new movie, Book Club: The Next Chapter. Book Club: The Next Chapter follows the new journey of four lifelong best friends (Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen) as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip, they never had. Book Club: The Next Chapter open in theaters nationwide Friday, May 12.

