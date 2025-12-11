Diane Kruger talks about the new psychological thriller, Little Disasters

LITTLE DISASTERS focuses on a decade-long friendship among Jess (Kruger), Liz (Jo Joyner), Charlotte (Shelley Conn) and Mel (Emily Taaffe), four expectant mothers who were thrown together with little in common apart from their due dates but have been there for one another throughout motherhood. When perfect stay-at-home mother Jess takes her baby daughter to hospital with a head injury that she can’t explain, her close friend and on-duty ER doctor Liz must make the excruciating decision of whether to call social services. With one phone call, Liz sets in motion a chain of events that ripples, fractures and nearly destroys not only their families but their entire friendship group.

