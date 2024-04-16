Dig into Big Jr's Smokin' Pork Sandwich

John and Mylica Cathey join us to share the recipe for Big Jr's Smokin' Pork Sandwich. They also shared more information about their new rubs for pork and beef. If you’d like to learn more visit https://smokinbuttzbbq.com/the-buttz-truck/#findtruck, or call (615)713-2888.

You can also find them on Facebook & Instagram: @SmokinButtz

TikTok: SmokinButtzBBQ

Big Jr’s Smokin’ Pork Sandwich

Ingredients:

Big Jr’s Butt Rub

Bone In Pork Butt

Big Jr’s Buttz Sauce

Directions:

