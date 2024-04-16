Dig into Big Jr's Smokin' Pork Sandwich

John and Mylica Cathey join us to share the recipe for Big Jr's Smokin' Pork Sandwich. They also shared more information about their new rubs for pork and beef. If you’d like to learn more visit https://smokinbuttzbbq.com/the-buttz-truck/#findtruck, or call (615)713-2888.
You can also find them on Facebook & Instagram: @SmokinButtz
TikTok: SmokinButtzBBQ
Big Jr’s Smokin’ Pork Sandwich
Ingredients:
Big Jr’s Butt Rub
Bone In Pork Butt
Big Jr’s Buttz Sauce
Directions:
- Put a liberal amount of the dry rub on the pork butt.
- Rub seasoning into the meat, covering entire surface.
- Let meat sit at least a couple of hours in order to let the spices work into it. Overnight is better.
- Prepare your pork as you wish. We like to cook pork butts and ribs low and slow in a smoker set to 250 degrees for 7 to 10 hours, so they fall apart. A crockpot works well if you don't own a smoker or want to run it for several hours.
- Pull the butt from the smoker and shred. Put pork on a bun and add Big Jr’s Buttz Sauce.
- Enjoy.