Discounts on Plus Sized Items!

We visit Up and Down Closet in Hendersonville
Posted at 1:10 PM, Feb 17, 2022
Ms. Cheap took us to Up and Down Closet where you can find plus size fashions at discount prices. Up and Down Closet is located at 240A E. Main Street in a strip center, adjacent to the Publix Center in Hendersonville. For more information, visit https://upanddowncloset.com/ or call (615)264-6569 and follow Up and Down Closet on Facebook. 

