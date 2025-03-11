Discover the Enchanting World of "Dust" in This Must-Read New Fantasy Novel

Actor & Author Josh Plasse (The Baxters), has released his fantasy novel Dust. From the big screen to small, Plasse’s career has taken him from memorable films (Ride, Wildflower), to hit TV shows (The Baxters, iCarly, All the Queen’s Men, 9-1-1: Lone Star, AHS, Grey’s Anatomy, Grown-ish, and more), and now to the page with his first literary release.

Published by Forefront and distributed by Simon & Schuster, Dust, where “the epic adventures and ragtag friendships of Guardians of the Galaxy meet the cunning and betrayal of Game of Thrones,”is the perfect recipe for the beginning of a steadfast saga.

You can purchase "Dust" wherever you buy your favorite books.

