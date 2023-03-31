Rita Russo from Lighthouse Immersive gave us a look inside the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience. Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is an innovative celebration that takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from their very earliest, groundbreaking features to the beloved hit movies of today. Step into the art and legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios and celebrate the music, artistry, and animation from the creators of Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Big Hero 6 and many more. Disney Animation: Immersive Experience runs through May 31 at Lighthouse ArtSpace, 4416 Ridgefield Way Nashville, TN 37205. Visit, https://lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/nashville/ for tickets or more information.

