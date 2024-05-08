Disney’s ‘FROZEN' makes Broadway musical debut in Nashville at TPAC

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Tennessee Performing Arts Center. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, the spectacular new Broadway musical FROZEN makes its Nashville debut at TPAC’S Jackson Hall for a two-week engagement May 7-18, 2024.

Lauren Chapman and Nicholas Edwards join us with more on the spectacular performances.

SHOW DETAILS

FROZEN

May 7-18, 2024

Tickets: TPAC.ORG

LAUREN NICOLE CHAPMAN (Anna) is thrilled to be returning home to Arendelle! Lauren has been part of the Frozen family since the pre-Broadway development in 2017, through the Broadway shutdown in 2020, and is unspeakably honored to be here. Broadway and National Tours: Frozen (Standby for Anna), Kinky Boots (u/s Lauren). Favorite credits include: Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey), Legally Blonde (Serena), Barefoot in the Park (Corrie Bratter), Frozen 2 (Ensemble Vocals).

NICHOLAS EDWARDS (Kristoff) Is thrilled to be back in Arendelle! Broadway/Tour: & Juliet (OBC- Lord Capulet/Sly, u/s Shakespeare & Lance), Frozen (u/s Kristoff & Pabbie), Les Misérables, Sister Act. Off-Broadway: Jamie in the critically acclaimed virtual off-Broadway production of The Last 5 Years. Additionally, he starred as Jesus in Berkshire Theatre Group’s production of Godspell, the first musical performed in 2020 during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

