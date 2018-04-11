DIY Beauty Masks with Grocery Store Products

Porsche Bailey-Brown showed how to make your own beauty treatments at home. (see recipes below) Esthetics by P. Brown Day Spa is located at 2740 Old Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. For more information, call (615) 884-6744 or visit www.estheticsbypbrown.com.
Strawberry Fountain of Youth Mask
2 plump strawberries, mashed
1 T Greek yogurt
1T honey
1 T collagen powder
1 T lemon juice (optional)
Mix all ingredients, apply to face and leave on 20-25 minutes, then rinse off.
Acne Eliminator Mask
2 T Greek yogurt
½ T turmeric
½ T ginger powder
1 T collagen powder
2 T honey
1 t Lemon zest (optional)
Mix all ingredients, apply to face and leave on 20-25 minutes, then rinse off.