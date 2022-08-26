DIY Bridal Bouquets & Boutonnieres

Vance Nichols from Nashville Flower Market showed how brides can make their own bridal bouquet. Nashville Flower Market is hosting a Bridal Bouquet & Boutonniere class on Friday, September 2 at 5pm at their Nashville location, 2615 Lebanon Pike Nashville, TN 37214 (behind O'Reilly Auto Parts). Cost is $65. At Nashville Flower Market you can buy fresh bulk flowers or order ahead of time for your wedding or any event. They also have event rental items and offer classes for the do-it-yourself bride, or anyone interested in learning floral design. There is also a Nashville Flower Market location in Spring Hill, TN at 3308 Kedron Rd. Go to https://nashvilleflowermarket.com/, call (615) 928-8001 or (931) 674-2232 for more information.