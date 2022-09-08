Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

DIY Fall Wreaths

We learn to make some great DIY Fall Wreaths with Jennifer Davenport
Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 13:09:35-04

Jennifer Davenport from JD’s All About Home showed easy to make fall wreaths. For more decorating ideas and tips follow Jennifer’s vlog "Jennifer Decorates" on YouTube. Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/JenniferDecorates. JD's All About Home is located at 1824 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. For more information, visit https://www.jdsallabouthome.com/ or call (615) 278-9065.

