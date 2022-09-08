DIY Fall Wreaths

Jennifer Davenport from JD’s All About Home showed easy to make fall wreaths. For more decorating ideas and tips follow Jennifer’s vlog "Jennifer Decorates" on YouTube. Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/JenniferDecorates. JD's All About Home is located at 1824 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. For more information, visit https://www.jdsallabouthome.com/ or call (615) 278-9065.