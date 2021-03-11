DIY Garden Markers

Kellie Montana showed a creative way to make your own garden markers. To see more of original pieces of Kellie's art work, visit www.kelliemontana.com and follow @kelliemontana on Instagram.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 13:46:20-05
Kellie Montana showed a creative way to make your own garden markers. To see more of original pieces of Kellie's art work, visit www.kelliemontana.com and follow @kelliemontana on Instagram.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.