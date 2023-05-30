DIY Headboard Projects

Design expert Therese Winnington from T. Lewis Real Estate and Design showed how to make your own headboard by repurposing items you already have at home. For more design tips and ideas for your home, follow Therese on Instagram @therese_winnington.
Posted at 11:47 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 12:47:41-04
Design expert Therese Winnington from T. Lewis Real Estate and Design showed how to make your own headboard by repurposing items you already have at home. For more design tips and ideas for your home, follow Therese on Instagram @therese_winnington.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.