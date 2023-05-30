Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

DIY Headboard Projects

We learn tips to making your own headboard
Posted at 11:47 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 12:47:41-04

Design expert Therese Winnington from T. Lewis Real Estate and Design showed how to make your own headboard by repurposing items you already have at home. For more design tips and ideas for your home, follow Therese on Instagram @therese_winnington.

