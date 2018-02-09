DIY Ideas at Nashville's Home + Remodeling Expo

A tour of the Nashville Home + Remodeling Show with Ideas for any DIY Project

The Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo runs today through Sunday at the Music City Center, 201 Fifth Ave. So.  Hours are: 10am-9pm today and tomorrow and 10am-6pm Sunday.  Tickets are $10; $8 online at www.nashvillehomeandremodelingexpo.com.  Free for children 12 and younger. There is FREE admission today for active and retired military and first responders.

