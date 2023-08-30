DIY Plant Containers

Therese Winnington from T. Lewis Real Estate and Design showed easy, budget-friendly ways to make your own decorative plant containers. For more design tips and ideas for your home, follow Therese on Instagram @therese_winnington. To contact Therese, give her a call at (615) 545-8700.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 12:55:59-04
