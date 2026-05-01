Do more than Spring clean your house this season. Experts tell us easy ways to spring clean our routines!

We talk to Andrea Orbeck and Dr. Motley about how you can focus on personal health and wellness check-ins.

Tips from Andrea Orbeck (Celebrity Athletic Therapist and Author):

1. Clean out your fridge: Take inventory of what you are eating and how it makes you feel.

2. Clean out your habits: Evaluate your intake of alcohol, technology use, and balance between exercise and a sedentary lifestyle.

3. Clean out your schedule: Make time for health by prioritizing physical exams, blood tests, and overdue self-care appointments.

For more information, visit www.andreaorbeck.com [andreaorbeck.com] You can find her book, Total Body Beautiful, on Amazon

Insights from Dr. Motley:

1. Self-Assessment: Start by looking in the mirror to evaluate your physical state.

2. Seasonal Detox: Spring is the ideal time for a liver and gallbladder cleanse. Recommended tips include drinking dandelion tea or [Deshondra] tea.

3. Managing Emotions: Spring brings higher histamine levels, which can lead to heightened emotions. Recommended tips include physical movement, foam rolling the inner thighs, and herbal teas.

Dr. Motley hosts the Ancient Health podcast. On apple and Spotify.

To learn more, follow Dr. Motley on Instagram or visit https://www.doctormotley.com/ [doctormotley.com] (https://www.doctormotley.com/ [doctormotley.com]).

