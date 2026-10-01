Do you know a volunteer star? Nominate them for the Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards

DPC Fish & Loaves Meal Ministry [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, October 3 From 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM

With The Downtown Presbyterian Church of Nashville

Age Minimum (with Adult): 14+, Minimum Age:18+

This is a family friendly event!

Provide a meal to an unhoused neighbor every Saturday!

Kite Fest [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, October 3 With Shifts From 10:30 AM - 2:30 PM

With Friends of Mill Ridge Park

Minimum Age:18+

Welcome guests, assemble kites, and more at Mill Ridge’s seasonal kite flying event!

Community Farm Work Day [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Thursday, October 8 From 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

With The Nashville Food Project

Minimum Age:16+

Assist with tending to Antioch’s community garden by pulling weeds and more!

Do you know a volunteer star?

The Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards [tn.gov] celebrate Tennessee’s exceptional volunteers who make a lasting impact in their communities through volunteering and community service! Each year, every county selects one Adult and one Youth to receive this prestigious award.

The United Way of Greater Nashville receives submissions for Davidson, Stewart, Robertson, Sumner, Cheatham, Houston, and Williamson counties. Whether the volunteer beautified a park, tutored kids, or delivered meals to families in need, we want to hear their story!

Judging for submissions is based on the four Governor’s Awards criteria: Need, Action, Innovation, and Impact. Take a few minutes to fill out our submission form and tell us about their amazing work so they may be recognized at the upcoming Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards Ceremony in February 2027!

Nominations will close on October 23, 2026!