Do you know how to tell if the pavement is too hot for your pets this Summer?

As the temperatures heat up this Summer, it is important to remember our four-legged friends and their safety in the heat!
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 01, 2024

As the temperatures heat up this Summer, it is important to remember our four-legged friends and their safety in the heat! Veterinarian Dr. Craig Prior gives us tips on how to make sure they are staying safe while enjoying time outdoors this summer!

The 5-Second Rule: Here's a quick and simple test: Place the back of your hand on the pavement. If you can't keep it there for 5 seconds, it's too hot for your dog's paws.

Contact your veterinarian if you have questions or concerns about your pet's health. 

