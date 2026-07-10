Do you want your pup to be a part of a party game? Here is how!

Could America's next top dog be right here in Nashville? Whitney and Alex Kimerling, founders of Nashville-based Hootenanny Games, are launching a nationwide search for real dogs to be featured in the 2027 edition of their award-winning family game, Feelin' Cute: Top Dog!

The search officially kicks off with a free community event at Urban Dog Bar on Saturday, July 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information on submitting your dog visit: https://playhootenanny.com/pages/top-dog-submissions

