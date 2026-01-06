Do your New Year resolutions include more travel? BNA Cheap Flights tells us about cheap flights for 2026!

If your New Year resolutions include more travel for 2026, BNA Cheap flights is a must follow online! Andrea, who runs the cost-saving platform, gathers deals on flights out of BNA to save you time and money.

Here are her 3 tips to traveling more in 2026

1. Invite other people along.

Travel plans stick when other people know about them. Once you say "we're going", it's harder to back out.

2. Let the price lead the destination.

Instead of forcing a particular destination, see where the deals are and build your trip around that.

3. Put flight deals on auto-pilot.

Joining a flight deal email list saves you time and helps you catch price drops before they disappear.

12 Spring Flights to Europe for Under $500

The most shocking deals out there right now are 12 flights to Europe for under $500 for January-March dates.

