Docuseries "The Religion Business" explores financial problems in religious nonprofits

The Religion Business is a new 7-part docuseries that sheds light on financial accountability within religious businesses. According to their website the series, "exposes a growing problem in the nonprofit and religious sector—lack of transparency and oversight. Through investigative reporting and real-world cases, it reveals how well-meaning intentions can mask financial mismanagement, ethical lapses, and broken trust with donors and communities."

You can now watch the series streaming on Amazon starting September 4th

To learn more visit https://www.thereligionbusiness.com/