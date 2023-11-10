DOLLY is the Talk of the Town

We sat down with the country music icon in a Nashville exclusive interview.

We talked about her new HeartSong Lodge and Resort, Smoky Mountain Christmas, and her half-time show coming up on Thanksgiving. Smoky Mountain Christmas runs through January 6, 2024. You can find out more about the new hotel and Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood.com.

Here in Nashville, Lipscomb University's Department of Fashion and Design presents "Dolly Parton and the Makers: My Life in Rhinestones" October 31-December 9 in the John C. Hutcheson Gallery in the university's Beamon Library. The one-of-a-kind, limited time fashion exhibition features 25 of Dolly's fashions from throughout her storied career and highlights the makers behind the looks, the songs, the stories, and the true magic that happens behind the seams.

Tickets for the fashion exhibition are $25 per person for a 45-minute tour. Tickets are limited and are for timed entry. All tickets must be purchased online in advance. The exhibit hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-6pm. Parking is available for guests adjacent to the library in the lot located at One University Park Drive, Nashville. Find ticket information and more details here:

The fashion exhibition is the first physical interpretation of Dolly's new fashion-focused book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which is available wherever you buy books.

