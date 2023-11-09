Dolly Parton Themed Photo Tour

Christy Hunter owner of Photowalk Nashville talked about her Queen of Country Photowalk as she took us on the Dolly Parton themed tour. Get your picture made in your Dolly outfit along 12th Ave. and learn a little more about the country queen. This is a limited time tour starting at $75 dollars per person that includes a 1-hour photoshoot. This offer runs through December 9. For more information and to book a tour, visit https://photowalkyourtravel.com/nashville.