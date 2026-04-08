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Dollywood is blooming with their Flower & Food Festival

Dollywood food and flower festival
Dollywood food and flower festival
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At Dollywood's Flower and Food Festival, Spring splendor blooms around every corner. Celebrate the beauty of the season amongst larger-than-life mosaicultures and half a million vibrant flowers.

Awaken your tastebuds with mouthwatering, festival-exclusive fresh flavors. Soak in the spirit of song and story at engaging new shows and returning fan-favorites.

Dance and play in a rainbow wonderland under Umbrella Sky, a dazzling art installation that dapples Dollywood in a kaleidoscope of color. Feel Dollywood burst to life from April 18 - June 7 at the Flower and Food Festival!

https://www.dollywood.com/themepark/festivals/flower-and-food

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