Dollywood, the popular theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is gearing up to celebrate its 40th season this year! The park has undergone more than one hundred big and small improvements during the off season to enhance the guest experience!

The entertainment lineup at Dollywood is also expanding, with a brand new show joining returning favorites like "From the Heart," which won a major theme park award last year.

